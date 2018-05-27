$500M Legoland Schedules Awareness Day For Industry Leaders As Launch Nears

LEGOLAND New York is coming to 500 acres in Goshen in 2020.

But in the meantime, park developers and various charities are sponsoring an Awesome Awareness Day on June 28 at Otterkill Country Club, Campbell Hall.

Presentations start at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The $500 million park will be opened by the spring of 2020.

"We invite those of any industry to partner with us in the community and would like you to attend," Legoland officials said in a press flyer. "How can your business, youth program, or school benefit? Please come find out"

LEGOLAND's Awesome Awareness Days are very popular and tickets for admission are $10 per person. Proceeds received will be evenly divided among the non-profit Beautiful People, non-profit Pets Alive, and non-profit Merlin’s Magic Wand charities.

For details, or to register, click here:

More details on LEGOLAND can also be found online here.

Daily Voice is among the corporate sponsors. Here is the complete list:

Diamond Partner: Crystal Run Healthcare

Crystal Run Healthcare Platinum Partners : Cornerstone Family Healthcare; Drake Loeb PLLC, Attorneys at Law; LEGOLAND New York and Orange County Bank & Trust

: Cornerstone Family Healthcare; Drake Loeb PLLC, Attorneys at Law; LEGOLAND New York and Orange County Bank & Trust Gold Partners: Access: Supports for Living , Community Products, LLC; Empire State Bank, Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, Docuware, M&T Bank, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc, Orange County Business Accelerator, Orange Regional Medical Center, New York Stewart International Airport, St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Ulster Savings Bank

Access: Supports for Living , Community Products, LLC; Empire State Bank, Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union, Docuware, M&T Bank, Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc, Orange County Business Accelerator, Orange Regional Medical Center, New York Stewart International Airport, St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Ulster Savings Bank President's Circle: Collier Construction, Interact Marketing, Media Vision Advertising, Niki Jones Agency

Collier Construction, Interact Marketing, Media Vision Advertising, Niki Jones Agency Premier Media Partner: Times Herald-Record/recordonline.com

Times Herald-Record/recordonline.com Media Partners: Bold Gold Media Group, Daily Voice, Fox Radio Group, Hudson Valley Press, Hudson Valley Weather, Lamar Advertising, Linea Informativa with Ruben & Barbara, Mid-Hudson News Network, WDLC/WYNY/WALL Radio, WTBQ Radio.

