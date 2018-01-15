Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Thiells Man Found Behind Wheel Of Stolen Spring Valley Car, Police Say
business

Amazon Names 20 HQ2 Finalists

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Amazon's headquarters in Seattle.
Amazon's headquarters in Seattle. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Amazon announced 20 finalists for its second headquarters on Thursday morning, with nearly all big U.S. cities, including New York.

Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how it determined the finalists after receiving nearly 300 applications from localities.

The winner will be selected later this year. No specific month for that selection was announced.

Amazon said it expects to invest more than $5 billion in construction and grow this second headquarters to include as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs with an average salary of $100,000.

Here are the 20 locations chosen by Amazon as the HQ2 finalists:

  • Atlanta
  • Austin, Tex.
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Indianapolis
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Montgomery County, Md.
  • Nashville
  • Newark
  • New York
  • Northern Virginia
  • Phladelphia
  • Pittsburgh
  • Raleigh, N.C.
  • Toronto, Canada
  • Washington, D.C.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.