Bus Company In Area To Lay Off More Than 160

More than 160 jobs face elimination at the end of June following the announcement that First Student Bus Company had lost its contract with the Pine Bush School District.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on April 3, which notified the state that 166 employees would be laid off as of June 29. The notice also said the Depot Street plant would close.

First Student listed the “loss of Pine Bush School District contract to Birnie Bus” as the reason for the elimination of jobs.

A media spokesperson for neither First Student or Birnie Bus were not available for comment Wednesday.

Last month, the Pine Bush school board approved a contract with Arthur F. Mulligan/Birnie Bus Service, beginning July 1.

