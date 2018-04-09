Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Power Line Falls, Causing Nanuet House Fire
business

Bus Company In Area To Lay Off More Than 160

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
First Student has lost its bus contract with the Pine Bush School District.
First Student has lost its bus contract with the Pine Bush School District. Photo Credit: First Student Inc.

More than 160 jobs face elimination at the end of June following the announcement that First Student Bus Company had lost its contract with the Pine Bush School District.

The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification on April 3, which notified the state that 166 employees would be laid off as of June 29. The notice also said the Depot Street plant would close.

First Student listed the “loss of Pine Bush School District contract to Birnie Bus” as the reason for the elimination of jobs.

A media spokesperson for neither First Student or Birnie Bus were not available for comment Wednesday.

Last month, the Pine Bush school board approved a contract with Arthur F. Mulligan/Birnie Bus Service, beginning July 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.