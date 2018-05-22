Chipotle Closing New York Offices, Moving To West Coast

Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading New York for Southern California.

The popular fast-casual chain announced this week that it will be closing the doors of its New York and Denver headquarters as it plans a relocation to Newport Beach. It becomes the latest chain restaurant to relocate to that area, joining Del Taco, In-and-Out, Taco Bell and others.

The relocation is expected to be completed within six months. The new headquarters in Newport Beach will include the company’s bases of operations, business development, marketing, communications, finance, supply chain, food safety, technology and human resources departments.

According to reports, hundreds of Chipotle employees are expected to be impacted by the cross-country move.

"We'll always be proud of our Denver roots where we opened our first restaurant 25 years ago," Brian Niccol, CEO of Chipotle, said in a statement. "The consolidation of offices and the move to California will help us drive sustainable growth while continuing to position us well in the competition for top talent."

