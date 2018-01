MONTVALE, N.J. — Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Montvale this month.

The eatery is set to open Jan. 18, at 14 Farm View, near the intersection of Mercedes Drive and Philips Parkway.

Wegmans opened last fall at 100 Farm View.

The first 25 customers will score a free Chipotle T-shirt and buy-one-get-one coupon to use on a return visit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.