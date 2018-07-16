Ford Recalls 550K Cars Over Rollaway Concerns

Ford has announced a massive recall that will impact more than 500,000 vehicle owners in America who may be driving a car that could potentially roll away while placed in "Park."

Two safety recalls were announced by the company this week to replace shifter cable bushings for an estimated 550,000 Ford Fusion and Ford Escape models produced between 2013 and 2016.

According to Ford, “on affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may detach from the transmission. A degraded shifter cable bushing that detaches from the transmission may allow the transmission to be in a gear state different than the gearshift position selected by the driver.

“The condition could allow the driver to move the shift lever to ‘Park’ and remove the ignition key, while the transmission may not be in ‘Park,’ with no warning message or audible chime. If the parking brake is not applied, a degraded shifter cable bushing that detaches from the transmission could result in unintended vehicle movement, increasing the risk of injury or crash.”

The affected vehicles include:

2014 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 18, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013;

2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Flat Rock Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015;

2013-14 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013;

2014-16 Ford Fusion vehicles built at Hermosillo Stamping and Assembly Plant between June 2, 2014 and Aug. 31, 2015;

2013-14 Ford Escape vehicles built at Louisville Assembly Plant between May 15, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2013.

The recall involves 549,401 vehicles in North America, including 504,182 in the United States.

