Hudson Valley Diner Closes For Mother's Day Weekend After Virus Reported

A popular Westchester County diner is closed for Mother's Day weekend after it says several people became ill after because of a "common virus."

The Mamaroneck Diner on Boston Post Road said it will remain closed until Monday, May 13.

"It has recently been brought to our attention that a few people have gotten ill from a common virus in and or around our diner," the diner stated in a statement late Friday night. "As we cannot be sure that it has started from inside the diner, we are taking every precaution and care necessary to ensure the health and safety of our diner, employees and patrons.

"We have voluntarily decided to work under excessive caution in this situation and have closed the diner until this Monday to be 100 percent certain that our place of business is clean, our employees have three days rest and we are fully prepared to provide the same exceptional service our community has depended on for the past 40 years."

Tests for viruses inside the diner have reportedly come back with negative and the restaurant was cleaned and sterilized during its closure.

