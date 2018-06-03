Hudson Valley's Heineken USA Appoints Its First Female CEO

Heineken USA, based in White Plains, has selected Maggie Timoney as its next chief executive officer.

Timoney, an Iona College graduate, will become the first female CEO of a major U.S. brewery effective Sept. 1.

The seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in the beer and cider business will succeed Heineken veteran Ronald den Elzen, who will return to Holland for a global role within Heineken N.V.

Playing with the Iona Gaels, Timoney was a college basketball standout. This summer, she plans to move back to the United States with her family before taking the reins of Heineken USA just before Labor Day.

Timoney has served as CEO at Heineken Ireland for the past five years.

However, she’s no stranger to North America: She joined Heineken USA in 1998 in a national sales planning role and then held a series of sales, strategic planning and distribution roles in the Netherlands before being named the managing director of Heineken Canada in 2006. She returned to Heineken USA in 2010 as senior vice president of Human Resources and a member of the management team.

Before Heineken, Timoney worked in sales at E&J Gallo and at an Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler in the Bronx.

“Maggie is a competitive and energetic leader who is known for inspiring teams, operationalizing plans and mobilizing organizations to deliver business results,” said Marc Busain, Heineken America's region president. “She understands the challenges and opportunities that exist within the U.S. market and she has the right mix of strategic vision, people leadership and grit to ignite future growth for Heineken USA.”

Timoney also is known for making the complex simple and her ability to deliver outstanding results through people.

