Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Ages Released Of Triple-Fatal Hudson Valley Crash Victims
business

Hudson Valley's Heineken USA Appoints Its First Female CEO

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Maggie Timoney, an Iona College graduate, will become Heineken USA's next CEO effective Sept. 1. Photo Credit: Provided
U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, left, with Heineken USA CEO Ronald den Elzen and Marsha Gordon, president/CEO of the Business Council of Westchester at an annual Heineken holiday gathering in White Plains. Heineken has picked a new CEO to succeed den Elzen Photo Credit: Jon Craig

Heineken USA, based in White Plains, has selected Maggie Timoney as its next chief executive officer.

Timoney, an Iona College graduate, will become the first female CEO of a major U.S. brewery effective Sept. 1.

The seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in the beer and cider business will succeed Heineken veteran Ronald den Elzen, who will return to Holland for a global role within Heineken N.V.

Playing with the Iona Gaels, Timoney was a college basketball standout. This summer, she plans to move back to the United States with her family before taking the reins of Heineken USA just before Labor Day.

Timoney has served as CEO at Heineken Ireland for the past five years.

However, she’s no stranger to North America: She joined Heineken USA in 1998 in a national sales planning role and then held a series of sales, strategic planning and distribution roles in the Netherlands before being named the managing director of Heineken Canada in 2006. She returned to Heineken USA in 2010 as senior vice president of Human Resources and a member of the management team.

Before Heineken, Timoney worked in sales at E&J Gallo and at an Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler in the Bronx.

“Maggie is a competitive and energetic leader who is known for inspiring teams, operationalizing plans and mobilizing organizations to deliver business results,” said Marc Busain, Heineken America's region president. “She understands the challenges and opportunities that exist within the U.S. market and she has the right mix of strategic vision, people leadership and grit to ignite future growth for Heineken  USA.”

Timoney also is known for making the complex simple and her ability to deliver outstanding results through people.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.