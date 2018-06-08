IHOP's Big Reveal: Restaurant Explains Why It Will Now Be Called IHOb

In a shocking twist, the "B" in IHOP's new name IHOb is not breakfast, brunch or burrito. That's right, it's burgers.

The restaurant chain announced Monday on Fox News that its new name comes with a new menu rollout of Steakburgers.

Ninety-two percent of Daily Voice readers guessed in a recent poll that the "B" would in fact be for breakfast.

The new menu will include seven new varieties of steakburgers, Fox News reports . New items include a classic burger, classic with bacon, big brunch burger with bacon, a fried egg, potato pancake and cheese the Mega Monster and more.

Passaic County food Instagrammer Chris Putignano , however, correctly predicted the change.

"Breakfast and diners are a declining segment," he told Daily Voice. "Burgers is a trend that hasn’t bursted yet, and researchers predict it’s not going to burst and it’s here to stay."

