Lifelong Hudson Valley Residents Welcome Apartments At Reader's Digest

Ginny Enright, 85, has lived in Chappaqua for the past 54 years.

Now, Enright is one of the first residents of Chappaqua Crossing Apartments. Her friend of over 50 years just moved in, too.

"I was ready to sell my house and not have the responsibilities and it seemed ideal to be able to come here, where I would be in the same town and be able to use the same facilities as I had been using," said Enright, who works at the Chappaqua Public Library. "It's a wonderful addition to the town."

Enright added that it's been "fun and exciting" to watch the progress taking place throughout the Chappaqua Crossing campus.

The historic former headquarters of international publisher Reader's Digest overlooks the Saw Mill River Parkway.

The mixed-use development includes office and medical spaces and soon will feature a retail village with shopping, restaurants, a Life Time Fitness, Whole Foods and other conveniences.

"With Whole Foods, I'm going to be over there every day," Enright said.

On Thursday, June 7 as reported here by Daily Voice , New York State Homes and Community Renewal and Wilder Balter Partners announced the completion of the $21 million affordable housing project.

The Chappaqua Crossing development created 64 mixed-income apartments.

The development complements Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle's $20 billion, five-year Housing Plan to make homes more accessible to all New Yorkers while combating homelessness.

State Sen. Terrence Murphy, R-Jefferosn Valley, said, "Affordable housing is a highly valued and critically needed commodity in Westchester County. With its modern amenities, and features such as nearby restaurants, a theater, walking trails and convenient transportation, Chappaqua Crossing will provide hard-working families and seniors with a sense of community."

State Assemblyman David Buchwald, D-White Plains, said, "Redeveloping the iconic Reader's Digest building as homes for families is a terrific example of how we can build on the past while finding solutions to community needs. Chappaqua Crossing's affordable housing is an especially valuable component of this mixed-use development."

The decision to convert the original Reader’s Digest’s 680,000-square-foot headquarters from office to housing followed talks between the Town of New Castle, Chappaqua Crossing owner Felix Charney and developer William Balter.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.