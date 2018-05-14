McDonald's Announces Plans To Hire 9K In New York

Thousands of summer jobs are coming to New York.

McDonald’s announced that with summer rapidly approaching, the McDonald’s New York Tri-State Owner-Operators Association is expected to hire approximately 9,000 restaurant employees, namely those looking to pursue their education.

According to officials, the company recently announced that it is “allocating $150 million over five years to its global Archways to Opportunity education program. The company will allocate these funds over the next five years to lower eligibility requirements from nine months to 90 days of employment and will drop weekly shift minimums from 20 hours to 15 hours, making new summer restaurant employees eligible by the end of the season.”

Since the program launched in 2015, more than 1,200 New York McDonald’s restaurant employees have been awarded nearly $1.4 million in tuition assistance. The latest changes to the program will allow even more employees to take advantage of the program.

“As McDonald’s franchisees, we are thrilled that more of our employees will now be able to take advantage of these education programs,” Paul Hendel, a New York-based franchise owner and President of the New York Tri-State McDonald’s Owner-Operators Association.

“Whether an employee chooses to stay with McDonald’s or move on to another chapter in their career, we are proud to offer educational assistance to help them reach that next step. It is all part of our ongoing commitment to being America’s best first job.”

