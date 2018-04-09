Contact Us
Mom Opens Route 17 Salon So Kids Won't Be Terrified For Haircuts

Cecilia Levine
Having raised kids of her own, Dumont native Jennifer Pirot knows the anxiety associated with haircuts.

That's why later this month she will open an interactive salon for youth on Route 17 in Mahwah.

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids will be the first of its kind in the area, with a focus on including children with special needs or sensory problems.

“Little ones can be terrified by the haircut experience – the loud buzz of clippers, the confinement in a chair, the orders from a stranger to sit still," Pirot said.

"Cookie Cutters has designed its approach to put children at ease. Nothing in the salon will be scary or intrusive for a child."

Upon entering the salon, children are welcomed by an in-store playground where they can climb and slide.

Come time for the haircut, each station on the cutting floor is outfitted with unique fantasy chairs – from race cars to motorcycles, firetrucks to airplanes – as well as televisions for the kids to watch shows on Netflix.

With a balloon and a smile at the end of each haircut, the Cookie Cutters experience is designed to keep children coming back again and again.

Pirot began her career in accounting and later made the switch to business development for various media companies, including 11 years at NBC Universal where she was named one of the Most Powerful Women in Cable twice and Digital Sales Leader of the Year.

With a young child at home and a tough commute, Pirot decided to switch gears and went on to create her own media consulting business, Pirot Media.

Between Pirot and her husband – who opened his own flight school – Cookie Cutters is the third business in 24 months that the family has started.

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids will be opening April 25, at 380 Route 17 in Mahwah. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to book an appointment call (201) 642-4142 or download the Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids mobile app available for iOS and Android.

