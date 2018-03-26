PHOTOS: First Look Inside Newark Airport's New $1.4 Billion Terminal

Flying out of Newark Airport is about to get easier -- and more beautiful.

Grimshaw Architects announced it will begin the $1.4 billion construction project on Terminal One in April.

Terminal One will be a one million-square-foot LEED silver flexible, 33-gate common-use terminal building. It will be two stories and T-shaped, with a central head house and a single concourse.

Plans also include a weather-protected, climate-controlled, above-grade pedestrian bridge, with moving walkways for passenger convenience linking the terminal and the parking garage -- also providing a current and future link to AirTrain.

Terminal One will be replacing Terminal A and construction will be complete in 2022, deezen says, citing an announcement from Grimshaw.

"The Existing Terminal A passengers are subject to unacceptable congestion at the curbside check-in, long lines at the lobby check-in and security checkpoints, undersized passenger holdroom areas, inconvenient and an insufficient number of concessions and bathrooms, inconvenient access to elevators, and insufficient claim device capacity," Port Authority said in a redevelopment plan.

"As 5.6 million passengers are added over the next 20 years, these adverse conditions will be exacerbated, further reducing the Level of Service (LOS).

"Without improvements, the LOS at the Existing Terminal A will continue to degrade and the Existing Terminal A passengers will suffer escalating delays and congestion."

Grimshaw has worked on several airport projects internationally including Heathrow Airport in London, Zurich Airport in Switzerland and more.

