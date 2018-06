Is the International House Of Pancakes having an identity crisis? America's beloved breakfast joint is changing its name to IHOb -- but it's keeping the meaning of the "B" a mystery until Monday, Monday, June 11. What do you think the new letter could stand for?

Poll So, what's the "B"? Breakfast Bacon Burgers Bread Submit Vote View Results Current Results So, what's the "B"? Breakfast 93%

Bacon 2%

Burgers 4%

Bread 0% Back to Vote

