Ready-To-Eat Salads Recalled Due To E. Coli Scare

A manufacturer is voluntarily recalling approximately 8,757 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products that may be contaminated with E. coli, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ready-to-eat salad products were produced from April 9, 2018 to April 12, 2018 by Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. of Freedom, Pa., and have a shelf life of four days.

The following products are subject to recall:

11.5 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18-04/16/18. The case code is 81571201542.

14.4 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHICKEN AND BACON” salad. The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201541.

14.1 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHEF SALAD WITH HAM, TURKEY, & HARD-BOILED EGG.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201543.

13.1 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHEF SALAD WITH HAM, TURKEY, & HARD-BOILED EGG.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201545.

You can view the labels here.

The problem was discovered on April 13, 2018 when Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co., received notification from their romaine lettuce supplier that the romaine lettuce used by the establishment in the products was being recalled due to E. coli O157:H7 concerns. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

