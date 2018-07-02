Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
business

Remodeled ShopRite Reopens In Garnerville

Inserra Supermarkets is celebrating the reopening of its newly renovated ShopRite grocery store in Garnerville.
Inserra Supermarkets is celebrating the reopening of its newly renovated ShopRite grocery store in Garnerville. Photo Credit: Provided

Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of its family-owned and operated ShopRite of Garnerville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The newly renovated store features a contemporary open floor plan; expanded produce department with fresh local farm-to-table fruits and vegetables; a wide selection of groceries, specialty kosher and international products; and an expanded ShopRite Kitchen with a large variety of delicious prepared foods and soups.

The renovated store also features Inserra-signature departments such as Patsy’s butcher department, staffed by master butchers who cut to order fresh meat and poultry products daily; a Fresh Daily Seafood Department and a remodeled Floral Department with a large assortment of gifts and decorative items.

The store update includes self-checkouts and new energy efficient refrigerators, freezers and lighting.

Inserra Supermarkets, Inc. operates 22 ShopRite stores in New York and New Jersey.

