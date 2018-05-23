Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: Showers, Thunderstorms Moving Toward The Area - How Long Will They Last?
Runaway Cruise Control Risk Leads To Massive Recall Of 4.8 Million Vehicles

Joe Lombardi
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee Photo Credit: YouTube

In the midst of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year,  Fiat Chrysler has announced a massive recall.

The automaker is recalling 4.8 million vehicles affecting more than a dozen models due to a cruise control defect.

Anyone who owns any of the 16 models is being cautioned by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to avoid using cruise control until it's fixed because it could get stuck in the on position and drivers may be unable to stop the vehicle by pressing the brake pedal or turning cruiser control off.

Vehicles affected were sold from 2014 to 2019 and include the following models:

  • Dodge Journey MY 2014-2018 SUV
  • Dodge Durango MY 2014-2018 SUV
  • Dodge Challenger MY 2015-2018 2-Door
  • Dodge Charger MY 2014-2018 4-Door
  • Ram 3500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
  • Ram 3500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
  • Ram 3500 Less Than 10,000 Pound Cab Chassis MY 2016-2018 Pickup Truck
  • Ram 2500 MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
  • Ram 4500/5500 Cab Chassis MY 2014-2018 Pickup Truck
  • Ram 1500 MY 2014-2019 Pickup Truck
  • Jeep Wrangler MY 2018 SUV
  • Jeep Grand Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV
  • Jeep Cherokee MY 2014-2018 SUV
  • Chrysler 300 MY 2014-2018 4-Door
  • Chrysler Pacifica MY 2017-2018 Van
  • Chrysler 200 MY 2015-2017 4-Door

Visit NHTSA.gov to find out if your car or truck is under recall.

