Sears Plans To Close 72 More Stores

Sears has announced another round of store closures as sales continue to decline.

Sears Holdings Corp. said in an earnings statement Thursday it plans to close 72 of about 100 nonprofitable stores.

The list of the stores slated for closure will be released later in the day Thursday, Sears said.

"We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which are a critical component in our transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed and as warranted," the company said.

Sears Holdings also owns Kmart. There are 529 Sears stores and 365 Kmart stores in the U.S.

Sears Holdings reported a first-quarter loss of $424 million, or $3.93 per share, on $2.9 billion in revenue the quarter, compared to revenue of $4.2 billion in the same period last year.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.