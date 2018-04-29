Contact Us
Three Hudson Valley Counties Have State's Lowest Jobless Rates

Jon Craig
Joe Lombardi
New York state officials reported the counties with the lowest jobless rates statewide.
New York state officials reported the counties with the lowest jobless rates statewide.

These counties rank among the lowest for jobless rates in New York state, according to the Labor Department . The counties in New York State with the lowest unemployment rates in March 2018 include:

New York County (3.7%)

Queens County (3.7%)

Richmond County (4.1%)

Nassau County (4.2%)

Tompkins County (4.2%)

Kings County (4.3%)

Albany County (4.4%)

Putnam County (4.4%)

Dutchess County (4.5%)

Rockland County (4.5%)

Saratoga County (4.5%)

Orange, Ulster and Westchester didn't make the list. The jobless rate in all three counties is slightly higher than the state average.

