Three Hudson Valley Counties Have State's Lowest Jobless Rates

These counties rank among the lowest for jobless rates in New York state, according to the Labor Department . The counties in New York State with the lowest unemployment rates in March 2018 include:

New York County (3.7%)

Queens County (3.7%)

Richmond County (4.1%)

Nassau County (4.2%)

Tompkins County (4.2%)

Kings County (4.3%)

Albany County (4.4%)

Putnam County (4.4%)

Dutchess County (4.5%)

Rockland County (4.5%)

Saratoga County (4.5%)

Orange, Ulster and Westchester didn't make the list. The jobless rate in all three counties is slightly higher than the state average.

