Trader Joe's, With Area Stores, Ranks No. 2 For Best Places To Work

For those out there hating their job, "Forbes" Magzine has come out with their Top 100 employers to work for and the No. 2 best place to work happens to have several locations right in the area.

Traders Joe's with its easy, breezy setting and apparently, bosses, came in second on the magazine's list that included an exhaustive survey nationally of employees including the likes of Google (#3), Costco (#5) and the main surprise, Michelin (which came in 33 last year) as the number one employer.

The store, with locations in Hartsdale, Scarsdale, Larchmont in Westchester also has stores in Danbury and Stamford in Fairfield County; Wayne and Clifton in Passaic, and Edgewater and Paramus in Bergen.

To come up with the list the magazine partnered with market research company Statista to identify the companies where employees actually like to go to work. To complete the list, Statista anonymously surveyed 30,000 employees working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The employees were asked to rate, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to someone thinking of seeking employment.

Trader Joe's, which has 41,000 employees, is known for treating its employees with respect and for helping the community as well. But perhaps the biggest reason is employees are part of the corporate culture helping make decisions about what will appear in the stores by taking part in say a trip to Napa Valley to help choose wines or spice tastings for which is best.

Plus, it's a fun place to work where you get to wear Hawaiian shirts and talk to your customers, yes, you are not a robot, and even have input about the company. The even have a podcast where employees talk about what makes Trader Joe's so great on iTunes.

To see the entire "Forbes" list click here.

