Two Of America's Favorite Neighborhood Eateries Are In Hudson Valley

It may not be the newest or the trendiest but it's your favorite neighborhood eatery for a reason: The food's good, cheap and it feels like home.

Two restaurants in the Hudson Valley were named to Bon Appetit magazine's list of America's 80 Favorite Neighborhood Eateries.

Here's what makes Red Rooster in Brewster and Giannoni's Deli in Scarsdale top favorites.

RED ROOSTER:

The Red Rooster Drive-In INC is nostalgia at its finest. Located on Route 22, the old-timey hut boasts a host of famous fans including Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon. The candy-striped establishment dates back to 1993 and is famed for its mini-golf course, picnic tables, burgers and ice cream. If you go, get the onion rings and any milkshake or soft-serve cone.

GIANNONI'S DELI:

Affectionately known as "Nonni's," the Garth Road deli is an institution as far as Scarsdale/Edgemont students and alums are concerned. The kind of place where everyone has a "usual" and employees remember nicknames. If you go, chicken cutlet anything will do.

