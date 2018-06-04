Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Spring Valley Man Pleads Guilty To Rape
business

Two Of America's Favorite Neighborhood Eateries Are In Hudson Valley

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chicken cutlet-anything will do at Giannoni's Deli in Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Giannoni's Deli Instagram
Brewster's Red Rooster boasts a mini-golf course, famous customers and of course lots and lots of ice cream. Photo Credit: lchinteriors INSTAGRAM

It may not be the newest or the trendiest but it's your favorite neighborhood eatery for a reason: The food's good, cheap and it feels like home.

Two restaurants in the Hudson Valley were named to Bon Appetit magazine's list of America's 80 Favorite Neighborhood Eateries.

Here's what makes Red Rooster in Brewster and Giannoni's Deli in Scarsdale top favorites.

RED ROOSTER:

The Red Rooster Drive-In INC is nostalgia at its finest. Located on Route 22, the old-timey hut boasts a host of famous fans including  Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon. The candy-striped establishment dates back to 1993 and is famed for its mini-golf course, picnic tables, burgers and ice cream. If you go, get the onion rings and any milkshake or soft-serve cone.

GIANNONI'S DELI:

Affectionately known as "Nonni's," the Garth Road deli is an institution as far as Scarsdale/Edgemont students and alums are concerned. The kind of place where everyone has a "usual" and employees remember nicknames. If you go, chicken cutlet anything will do.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.