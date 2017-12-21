Elks Lodge Serves Veterans A Holiday Dinner

MONTROSE, N.Y. -- The South District Elks wanted to ensure veterans had a happy holidays.

The Elks, the Mid-Westchester Lodge 535 featuring the Armonk, Brewster, Ossining and Pearl River lodges served more than 100 veterans a holiday dinner on Thursday at the Montrose VA. The Elks also distributed sweatshirts and essential items, along with candy bags donated from students at Bedford Road School in Pleasantville.

"It's a wonderful time," Deirdre Vedovino, an Elk said. "It's really beautiful and they are so appreciative."

Vedovino, the veterans representative for her lodge, said the Elks visit the veterans several times a year.

"The veterans are getting younger and younger," Vedovino said. "People see it as a nursing home, but it's not that at all. This can be a very emotional time for them. They don't get the recognition they deserve We have to support them.

Many of the veterans are homeless or living below the poverty level, Vedovino said.

"They just want someone to recognize them and show that we are," Vedovino said. "We want to make the holidays special for them."

