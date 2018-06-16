Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
'Impractical Jokers' Prankster To Make Bergen County Appearance

James Murray of Impractical Jokers will be at Northvale's Books and Greetings on June 27. Photo Credit: James Murray
In a painless punishment, Murr must lead a food seminar while pumped full of Novocaine.
In a painless punishment, Murr must lead a food seminar while pumped full of Novocaine. Video Credit: truTV

TruTV’s hit show "Impractical Jokers" star James Murray will be coming to Northvale's Books and Greetings alongside veteran sci-fi and horror writer Darren Wearmouth later this month.

The pair co-wrote "Awakened" -- a chilling and wickedly fun supernatural novel: A beautiful New York City subway line unearths an ancient dark horror that threatens the city’s utter destruction and the balance of civilization itself.

Murray -- affectionately known as "Murr" -- rose to fame with his comedy troupe "The Tenderloins" in the  hidden camera reality series. The four coerce one another into doing public pranks while being filmed.

The bookstore event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday June 27 at Books and Greetings in Northvale .

