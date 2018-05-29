30-Year-Old Son Evicted By Judge Finally Leaves Parents' NY Home

With a honk of his car’s horn and a wave to reporters, the 30-year-old upstate New York man who was evicted from his parents' residence has left the homestead for good.

Michael Rotondo, the Camillus resident who made national headlines when his parents took him to court in an effort to get him out of his house drove off on Friday, but not before allegedly calling the police on his father over LEGOs, according to multiple reports.

"Rotondo said he called the cops because he believed his son's LEGOs were in the basement and his dad — who is evicting him — wouldn't let him look for them. Instead, the father offered to look for specific items and, if he found them, bring them out,” syracuse.com reported . “Rotondo said that wasn't good enough and called police. While the police were there, the LEGOs were located and there was no further incident.”

For two weeks, Rotondo has been in the news after he was taken to court by his parents, where State Supreme Court Justice Donald Greenwood ruled that he would have to move out of his parents’ home following a combative half-hour court appearance after his parents gave him multiple opportunities to pursue other living options.

Rotondo’s parents began leaving him notes to move out of the family home beginning in February, following discussions of the subject beginning late last year. Rotondo also allegedly was offered cash in an effort to help him find a new residence. This week, after he ignored their requests, he was taken to court, where the judge ruled he must leave the house.

Ultimately, Rotondo was given a 30-day deadline by his parents, which lapsed on March 15, leading to the court proceedings. His parents went on to disconnect his cell phone and refused him food.

On Thursday, Rotondo began moving his things into a storage facility, and on Friday, he drove off from his parents’ driveway for the last time. USA Today reported that Rotondo was given $3,000 recently to appear on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars show.

According to CBS Philadelphia, one letter from Feb. 13 from Rotondo’s parents to their son reads: “You are hereby evicted. You have heretofore been our guest and there is no lease or agreement that gives you any right to stay here without our consent.” It adds, “On the advice of our lawyer, we have decided to grant you up to thirty (30) days from the date shown above to remove your possessions and vacate the premises.”

In a legal filing cited by CNYCentral , Rotondo stated that in the eight years, he has lived at his parents' home, he has “never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises," and that those conditions are part of an informal agreement. He sought a six-month “grace period” in court before being ordered to move out.

