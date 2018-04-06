'A Quiet Place,' Filmed In Hudson Valley, Makes Noise With $50M Debut

"A Quiet Place," the John Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt thriller filmed in the Hudson Valley, made a lot of noise at the box office, scoring a huge $50.3 million opening over the weekend.

That makes the movie, filmed mostly in Pawling, the second highest-grossing picture of the year to date, behind "Black Panther," which opened in February.

The "mostly silent" film tells the story of a family of four who must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threatens their survival.

Since its debut at the annual film festival, South by Southwest, the movie has received rave reviews with climbing to 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and scoring a B+ on CinemaScore, according to Variety.

The super scary flick even got raves reviews from the master of horror and suspense Stephen King who tweeted on Friday: '" 'A QUIET PLACE' is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera's eye open wide in a way few movies manage."

Paramount Pictures attributes its success to positive word of mouth following SXSW.

Locally, the movie generated more than $21 million in local economic activity and contributed over $12.5 million in wages to more than 600 local workers, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

The production spent more than 120 days shooting in Pawling and New Paltz as well as farther upstate in Little Falls (Herkimer County) and supported a wide array of in-state vendors.

