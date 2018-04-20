'A Quiet Place,' Filmed In Hudson Valley, Reclaims Top Spot At Box Office

“A Quiet Place” continued to make a lot of noise at the box office jumping back to first place domestically over the weekend, beating out Amy Schumer's new comedy “I Feel Pretty."

According to comScore , the John Krasinski and real-life wife Emily Blunt thriller filmed in the Hudson Valley, scored $22 million over the weekend, beating out the blockbuster "Rampage."

That makes the movie, filmed mostly in Pawling, the second highest-grossing picture of the year to date making $132,358,711, overall, behind "Black Panther," which sits at $681,084,109, according to comScore.

The "mostly silent" film tells the story of a family of four who must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threatens their survival.

Locally, the movie generated more than $21 million in local economic activity and contributed over $12.5 million in wages to more than 600 local workers, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

The production spent more than 120 days shooting in Pawling and New Paltz as well as farther upstate in Little Falls (Herkimer County) and supported a wide array of in-state vendors.

