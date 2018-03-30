After-Hours Work Email Ban May Become Law In NYC

For those sick of having to check work-related emails after hours, help might be on the way.

Proposed legislation in New York City would make it illegal for employees to check their work emails after regular work hours, according to Fox Business .

City Councilmember Rafael Espinal, who represents the 37th District, plans to introduce just such a bill.

Kyle Reyes, The Silent Partner Marketing CEO, said during an interview on Fox Business, that the bill is serious, but he couldn't imagine it would pass.

“To pass legislation saying, ‘You can’t force your employees to check emails after hours,’ there are no exemptions in the way it’s written right now that we can see that provided exemptions for police or for medical professionals,” Reyes told Fox Business.

Reyes added that email legislation would disenfranchise workers who are trying to work extra hours to earn a promotion.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.