'Apple Store' Fake Call Among Several Scams Making Rounds In Area

Fake calls from the "Apple store," and "Apple support" are among scams making the rounds in the area.
A Westchester resident told Daily Voice that she received three calls on Thursday, May 17 purporting to be from Apple.Inc with the phone number of the Apple store in the Westchester Mall, which is still under construction.

It's among several scams involving Apple making the rounds in the area, authorities say.

It warns not to use any Apple devices because there has been something (hacking is not the word they used) to do with iCloud. It says to push two to disconnect or one to speak with an advisor.

According to Armonk resident Vivian Cord, the callback number they give is 844-258-4078.

"They hung up on me when I told them I was on to them," Cord told Daily Voice.

Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney reported that Apple computer scams are among a half-dozen that continue to plague the metropolitan area:

In the computer scam, McNerney said that an automated call claims to be from Apple Support

The automated call advises the victim that their iCloud Account has been hacked and they need to verify the victim’s account details

The automated call is then redirected to a live Scammer who is supposed to help take care of the issue

The scammer proceeds to request personal information and credentials to log into victim’s Apple accounts

Some victims have been asked to pay a fee to have antivirus software installed on their computer or IPad.

It is not antivirus software that they're paying for, it is usually malware.

And the phone number that appears on caller ID fraudulently appears to be that of Apple

