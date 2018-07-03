Area Residents Report New Apple Phone Call Scam

A new scam involving Apple products is making the rounds in the region, according to Hudson Valley residents.

Last week, the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service issued an alert cautioning Americans to be on alert following a recent rash of phony phone calls coming from opportunistic fraudsters.

In the wake of that scam, an area resident told Daily Voice that he received two calls from a scammer claiming to be from AppleCare. According to the resident, the fraudster had a thick Indian accent and warned him “not to use Apple devices due to ‘hacking.’”

The local reported that he contacted Apple, who confirmed that the calls were indeed a part of the scam. The AppleCare number appears in the caller ID, but the scammers instruct the callers to call 888-629-7222.

