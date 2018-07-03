Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: West Nile Virus Detected In Rockland Mosquitoes
lifestyle

Area Residents Report New Apple Phone Call Scam

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A Hudson Valley resident reported receiving a scam call from a fraudster claiming to be with AppleCare.
A Hudson Valley resident reported receiving a scam call from a fraudster claiming to be with AppleCare. Photo Credit: File photo

A new scam involving Apple products is making the rounds in the region, according to Hudson Valley residents.

Last week, the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service issued an alert cautioning Americans to be on alert following a recent rash of phony phone calls coming from opportunistic fraudsters.

In the wake of that scam, an area resident told Daily Voice that he received two calls from a scammer claiming to be from AppleCare. According to the resident, the fraudster had a thick Indian accent and warned him “not to use Apple devices due to ‘hacking.’”

The local reported that he contacted Apple, who confirmed that the calls were indeed a part of the scam. The AppleCare number appears in the caller ID, but the scammers instruct the callers to call 888-629-7222.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.