Area Teen To Star On CBS Show 'Blue Bloods'

A 17-year-old from Northern Westchester will guest star on an episode of CBS-TV's "Blue Bloods."

Igby Rigney of Ossining, a freshman at Pace University, will star as Evan Scott on the Risk Management episode airing Friday, April 13 at 10 p.m.

The teen has also appeared on TV shows and commercials including Popeye’s Chicken, Google, Huntington Learning Centers and two other dramas: "Billions" (Showtime), and "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix).

Live performances in Westchester include "Our Town" with the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and "Guys and Dolls" with the Mount Pleasant Community Theater.

Additional theatrical appearances in NYC include Antigone with Fusion Theater, Richard III with Bridge Production Group, and Florinda’s Time with Stages Plays Theater Company.

Rigney is represented by the Abrams Artist Agency.

As summarized on Spoiler TV, this week's episode is about characters Danny and Baez racing to find a missing girl who will die within 72 hours without her heart medication.

Also, Jamie and Eddie are on the wrong side of an investigation after engaging in a car chase, Frank, Garrett and Gormley investigate the rise in the settlement of lawsuits against cops, and Sean wins an essay contest and receives a medal from former New York City Mayor David Dinkins.

