Be On Lookout For New Amazon Scam

The transcript of the Amazon scam.
The transcript of the Amazon scam. Photo Credit: Contributed

There’s a new scam - this time involving Amazon - making the rounds in the area.

A local resident received a call, allegedly from Amazon customer support, soliciting a response in regards to a purchase that was never made on the website.

“Hi this is Alice from Amazon customer support,” the robocall stated. “This call is to notify you regarding your purchase on Amazon. You have been charged on your VISA card. If you have made this purchase on Amazon and recognized it, then simply hang up and your order will be delivered to you. If you have not made any such transactions, then call Amazon support right away to cancel it right away.”

The call came from (877) 870-8144.

According to the resident, she went on to call Amazon about the interaction, and was told that the company had never called and that the situation was a scam.

