Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Bear Fact: Police Tranquilize Bruin Seen On 9W In Rockland Near McDonald's

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Sgt Beyer, PO Pena, PO Prisco & Lt Kaye pose with the bear after he was tranquilized. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
The black bear was spotted on Route 9W near a McDonald's. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
The black bear that visited Haverstraw on Friday. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department

For the second time in a week, the Haverstraw Police Department spent time tracking down a black bear roaming the town.

Friday's visitor was seen trotting down Route 9W in the area of McDonald’s. The bear ultimately found its way into a backyard on Farley Drive in West Haverstraw, the police department said.

Officers responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the bear and the residents in the area. The Department of Environmental Conservation responded and tranquilized the bear so they could relocate it to the Catskill Preserve.

On Monday, another black bear was captured on Clinton Street in Haverstraw, where it was tranquilized by DEC workers and also taken to the Catskills, said Wendy Rosenbach, a spokeswoman with the DEC.

Rosenbach said the animals are usually fitted with a tracker before they are released into the wild.

"That way we can keep track of all the bears and where they are moving," she said.

She also reminded residents not to keep birdfeed in their yards and to keep garage can out of reach.

