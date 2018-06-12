Bear Fact: Police Tranquilize Bruin Seen On 9W In Rockland Near McDonald's

For the second time in a week, the Haverstraw Police Department spent time tracking down a black bear roaming the town.

Friday's visitor was seen trotting down Route 9W in the area of McDonald’s. The bear ultimately found its way into a backyard on Farley Drive in West Haverstraw, the police department said.

Officers responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the bear and the residents in the area. The Department of Environmental Conservation responded and tranquilized the bear so they could relocate it to the Catskill Preserve.

On Monday, another black bear was captured on Clinton Street in Haverstraw, where it was tranquilized by DEC workers and also taken to the Catskills, said Wendy Rosenbach, a spokeswoman with the DEC.

Rosenbach said the animals are usually fitted with a tracker before they are released into the wild.

"That way we can keep track of all the bears and where they are moving," she said.

She also reminded residents not to keep birdfeed in their yards and to keep garage can out of reach.

