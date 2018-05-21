Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Police Conduct Active Shooter Training At Chestnut Ridge Middle School
Bear Facts: Hillburn Family Gets An Unexpected Visitor

A bear was caught investigating a Hillburn home on Thursday morning. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A family in Hillburn got an unexpected visitor on Thursday morning, when a curious bear came meandering up to its driveway, investigating a parked car.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to offer an assist to a Lake Avenue homeowner, where there was the latest report of a black bear in the Hudson Valley, following sightings in Westchester and Putnam County.

The bear was captured by a local homeowner investigating the resident’s grounds and driveway. Upon arrival at the scene, officers were able to track down the bear and directed him back toward the woods.

Following the latest bear sighting, police offered a series of tips in case of a close encounter:

  • Remain calm and avoid sudden movements;
  • Give the bear plenty of room, allowing it to continue its activities undisturbed. If it changes its behavior, you are too close, back away;
  • If you see a bear, but it doesn't see you, detour quickly and quietly;
  • If it sees you, talk in normal tones and wave your arms;
  • If a bear pursues you, do not run. Throw a personal item on the ground. He may be distracted by this and allow you to slowly escape;
  • A standing bear is not always a sign of aggression. Many bears will stand to get a better view.

