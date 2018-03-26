Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Wanted: Rockland DA Seeks Suspect In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Girl, 7
lifestyle

Been There? Hudson Valley Resort Named One Of World's Top Family Hotspots

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Unlimited horseback riding is one attraction that helps make Rocking Horse Ranch one of the world's top year-round tourist and entertainment destination spots. Photo Credit: Rocking Horse Ranch
Rocking Horse Ranch is ranked one of the world's top year-round tourist and entertainment destination spots. Photo Credit: Rocking Horse Ranch

Are you looking for the largest Easter Egg hunt in the Hudson Valley? Unlimited horseback riding? Mini bowling?

Or, has the long winter got you down, and you can use a ride down an 85-foot indoor slide?

If you are planning a school field trip or weekend family getaways, Rocking Horse Ranch may an ideal destination.

It was named the nation's No. 2 family hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in this survey.

Rocking Horse also was ranked the  No. 9 destination in the world by TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor's "Top 25 Hotels for Families" list is part of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards which honors the "very best of travel" according to millions of traveler reviews.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, Rocking Horse Ranch says it offers the "largest Easter egg hunt in the Hudson Valley," beginning Friday, March 30 through Sunday April 1.

For more details, click here , or here:

Rocking Horse Ranch is at 600 State Route 44/55 in Highland. Alternate address in case your GPS isn't locating it is 13 Pancake Hollow Road in Highland.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort is conveniently located in the Mid-Hudson Valley region (Ulster County) off of the New York State Thruway (Interstate 87) exit 18 (New Paltz / Poughkeepsie), just 90 minutes North of New York City.

Book your reservation by calling 800-647-2624 .

The ranch also is just 10 minutes away from major Adirondack Trailways bus and Metro-North or Amtrak train lines.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.