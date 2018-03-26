Been There? Hudson Valley Resort Named One Of World's Top Family Hotspots

Are you looking for the largest Easter Egg hunt in the Hudson Valley? Unlimited horseback riding? Mini bowling?

Or, has the long winter got you down, and you can use a ride down an 85-foot indoor slide?

If you are planning a school field trip or weekend family getaways, Rocking Horse Ranch may an ideal destination.

It was named the nation's No. 2 family hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in this survey.

Rocking Horse also was ranked the No. 9 destination in the world by TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor's "Top 25 Hotels for Families" list is part of its annual Travelers' Choice Awards which honors the "very best of travel" according to millions of traveler reviews.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, Rocking Horse Ranch says it offers the "largest Easter egg hunt in the Hudson Valley," beginning Friday, March 30 through Sunday April 1.

For more details, click here , or here:

Rocking Horse Ranch is at 600 State Route 44/55 in Highland. Alternate address in case your GPS isn't locating it is 13 Pancake Hollow Road in Highland.

Rocking Horse Ranch Resort is conveniently located in the Mid-Hudson Valley region (Ulster County) off of the New York State Thruway (Interstate 87) exit 18 (New Paltz / Poughkeepsie), just 90 minutes North of New York City.

Book your reservation by calling 800-647-2624 .

The ranch also is just 10 minutes away from major Adirondack Trailways bus and Metro-North or Amtrak train lines.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.