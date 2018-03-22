Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

Bergen's Bobby Buffalo Is Rating Rockland County's Best Wings, Bite By Bite

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Bobby Barthold of Dumont is biting through Bergen County's wing selection, and rating all of them. Photo Credit: Bobby Barthold
The 27-year-old has been to Fink's BBQ, Grant Street Cafe, Sheehan's Restaurant in Tomkin's Cove, Bogota 101 Pub and more. Photo Credit: Bobby Barthold
No wings are off limits, not even his wife's! Photo Credit: Bobby Barthold

Crispy on the outside and supple on the inside.

That's how Dumont's Bobby Barthold says wings should be.

The 27-year-old contractor is embarking on a mission to try all the best wings in the area, starting right here in Bergen County.

"I just love wings," the Ridgewood native said. "And I'm going to try every single one."

Barthold is documenting every bite on Instagram as Buffalo Bobby.

He scores the birds 0-10 based on sauce, texture, overall experience and something he calls bonability .

"Bonability is key," Barthold said. "It's how easily the meat falls off the bone."

And it should be almost immediately, he said.

Barthold says the best wings in Bergen County are from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont.

"They're phenomenal, always," he said. "Whenever people ask for a recommendation, I always say Grant's."

He recently tried the wings at 101 Pub in Bogota (the winner of Daily Voice's DVlicious Best Wings competition ). Barthold said the wings were small but they pack a crunchy., flavorful punch.

Barthold is willing to travel, already having been to Rockland County (Sheeran's in Tomkin's Cove and the Brickhouse in Nyack) and California.

He's is most interested in the discrepancies between sauces.

"Everyone has a buffalo sauce but it doesn't always have to buffalo," he said. "Some places have soy, ginger, teriyaki, barbecue or their own original sauce.

"I'll try whatever they have."

He simply requests that the hot sauces are hot and the crispy wings are crunchy.

Up next on Barthold's bucket list are the Allendale Bar and Grill, Nellie's Place in Waldwick and the Hungry Peddler in Cresskill.

All suggestions are welcome via Instagram direct message (you'll need a smart phone to do this). Follow Buffalo Bobby here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.