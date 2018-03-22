Bergen's Bobby Buffalo Is Rating Rockland County's Best Wings, Bite By Bite

Crispy on the outside and supple on the inside.

That's how Dumont's Bobby Barthold says wings should be.

The 27-year-old contractor is embarking on a mission to try all the best wings in the area, starting right here in Bergen County.

"I just love wings," the Ridgewood native said. "And I'm going to try every single one."

Barthold is documenting every bite on Instagram as Buffalo Bobby.

He scores the birds 0-10 based on sauce, texture, overall experience and something he calls bonability .

"Bonability is key," Barthold said. "It's how easily the meat falls off the bone."

And it should be almost immediately, he said.

Barthold says the best wings in Bergen County are from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont.

"They're phenomenal, always," he said. "Whenever people ask for a recommendation, I always say Grant's."

He recently tried the wings at 101 Pub in Bogota (the winner of Daily Voice's DVlicious Best Wings competition ). Barthold said the wings were small but they pack a crunchy., flavorful punch.

Barthold is willing to travel, already having been to Rockland County (Sheeran's in Tomkin's Cove and the Brickhouse in Nyack) and California.

He's is most interested in the discrepancies between sauces.

"Everyone has a buffalo sauce but it doesn't always have to buffalo," he said. "Some places have soy, ginger, teriyaki, barbecue or their own original sauce.

"I'll try whatever they have."

He simply requests that the hot sauces are hot and the crispy wings are crunchy.

Up next on Barthold's bucket list are the Allendale Bar and Grill, Nellie's Place in Waldwick and the Hungry Peddler in Cresskill.

All suggestions are welcome via Instagram direct message (you'll need a smart phone to do this). Follow Buffalo Bobby here.

