Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Brother Of NY Giants Player Charged In Killing Of Spring Valley Native
lifestyle Content Partnership

Breakthrough Procedure Helps Those Dealing With Colorectal Diseases

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Highland Medical
A new approach to colorectal surgery is helping shorten hospital stays and improve patient outcomes.
A new approach to colorectal surgery is helping shorten hospital stays and improve patient outcomes. Photo Credit: Contributed

When dealing with an incredibly personal disease such as colorectal cancer, it's important for patients to receive effective, minimally invasive treatment. And thanks to a new approach to colorectal surgery at Highland Surgical Associates and Montefiore Nyack Hospital, doctors are also able to decrease patient discomfort, shorten length of hospital stays and shorten recovery times as well.

Known as Enhanced Recovery After Surgery -- or ERAS -- the strategy includes a series of steps before, during and after colorectal surgery for cancer or benign diseases.

“ERAS not only shortens hospital stays, but it reduces the need for opioid painkillers,” said Dr. Lee Fleischer, a surgeon with Highland Medical, P.C., Highland Surgical Associates and director of the Department of Surgery at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. “It achieves these goals without decreasing the effectiveness of the surgery or cure rates.”

The first steps in ERAS start before surgery: patients should begin exercising and stop smoking. “We encourage patients to stop smoking immediately, to give the body as much time as possible to start to repair itself before surgery,” said Fleischer.

The day before surgery, patients undergo a “bowel prep”-- a familiar routine to anyone who has had a colonoscopy. This typically includes a liquid diet and various preparations to cleanse the bowels.

Four hours before surgery, patients drink a high-carbohydrate eight-ounce liquid drink to improve their nutritional status right before surgery. “In the past, patients were told not to eat or drink anything after midnight the night before surgery,” said Fleischer said. “With ERAS, the patient doesn’t have to starve before surgery.”

Before surgery starts, the anesthesiologist will use a Transversus Abdominis Plane (TAP) block to numb the abdominal wall for three to four days. This type of anesthesia decreases the need for opioid painkillers after surgery, and reduces the risk of further complications. “Previously, we didn’t use TAP blocks, so pain control wasn’t as good," said Fleischer.

The surgical procedure is done using minimally invasive surgery, which also reduces recovery time. After surgery, patients spend time in a recovery room, and then are encouraged to walk, or at least sit in a chair the rest of the day. Three days later, they will go home.

“In the past, patients didn’t start moving and eating until much later, which delayed the start of their recovery,” said Fleischer. “Now that patients start walking and eating sooner, they heal better and go home faster.”

To learn more about the colorectal services offered by Highland Medical, click here.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Highland Medical

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.