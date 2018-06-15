Contact Us
CDC Expands Recall Of Popular Kellogg's Cereal

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks Photo Credit: Contributed
Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal Photo Credit: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the recall of a popular Kellogg's cereal after an outbreak of Salmonella in 31 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The recall of Honey Smacks cereal, which was issued last week, now includes any size package or “best if used by” date.

The initial recall had been for 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages.

A total of 73 people have been infected with the outbreak strain in 31 states, including 24 people who have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

If you purchased the recalled cereal, do not eat it. Either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the CDC says.

For more information on the recall from the CDC, click here.

