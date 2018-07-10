Celebrity Couple Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted In Area

Did you see them?

Newly engaged Justin Bieber and Rockland County’s Hailey Baldwin took a tour of a popular Hudson Valley locale.

Bieber and Baldwin - a model who grew up in Upper Grandview - were spotted in Orange County in New Windsor on Wednesday, making the rounds at Nature Pantry to do some shopping. The two announced their engagement over the weekend.

The daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the 21-year-old model was homeschooled in Rockland County and said she’d like to raise her children in a similar setting in an interview with Evening Standard.

Baldwin has appeared in several magazines, including Vogue, and has landed profile campaigns with Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Guess, among others. She is a member of IMG Models and co-hosts a TBS television show with Method Man.

On Twitter, Baldwin posted, “Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude.”

"Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" Bieber wrote on Instagram. "So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

