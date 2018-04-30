Change Your Password, Twitter Tells All 336M Users After Bug Found

Are you a Twitter user?

Then you should change your password.

The social media company discovered a bug that saved user passwords on an internal log without proper encryption, it announced on Thursday.

"We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone," the company tweeted . "As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password."

In a blog post you can read here, Twitter said, "we found this error ourselves" and is "implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again."

