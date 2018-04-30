Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Storms Could Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds To Area
lifestyle

Change Your Password, Twitter Tells All 336M Users After Bug Found

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Change your password, Twitter tells users after discovering bug.
Change your password, Twitter tells users after discovering bug. Photo Credit: Twitter

Are you a Twitter user?

Then you should change your password.

The social media company discovered a bug that saved user passwords on an internal log without proper encryption, it announced on Thursday.

"We fixed the bug and have no indication of a breach or misuse by anyone," the company tweeted . "As a precaution, consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password."

In a blog post you can read here, Twitter said, "we found this error ourselves" and is "implementing plans to prevent this bug from happening again."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.