Clarkstown North HS Grad's Fight With Flu Has Changed Life Forever

Who knew that a bout of the flu could change a life so drastically?

But that's what happened to Will McCue, 19, who is a probationary firefighter with the New City Fire Department .

McCue has been fighting for his life in the intensive care unit at Montefiore Hospital since contracting the flu earlier this year.

It's been a rough go and has changed how he will live his life forever following complications that caused pneumonia, and that further caused issues with sepsis throughout his body, the department said in a post on Facebook.

As his condition worsened, doctors were forced to take action to save the young man's life including the amputation of one hand at the wrist, the amputation of his fingers, below the knuckle on his other hand, the amputation of both feet, severe tissue damage to one leg, and organ issues, the department said.

"As you can see, he has life-changing issues that will need continuing care and therapy for an extended period," the post said. "The good news is Will is showing several signs of improvement, he is conscious and aware of what’s happening. He is no longer on continual dialysis and has been removed from his ventilator completely."

But as the former Clarkstown High School North football player continues to improve so do the costs and the need for his parents to be by his side to aid in his recovery.

To help, the department has scheduled several fundraisers in the coming months and a GoFundMe page has been started in his name.

To date, a little over $66,000 has been raised, but thousands more will be needed as he continues to improve and his life in the "real world" becomes a reality.

His former coach, Joseph Trongone, who started the page, is also working to raise additional funds for the family.

He said on the GoFundMe page: "Together we can help Willy heal so he can return to college, return to volunteering with the New City Fire Department, and return to the healthy, vibrant young man he was just a few weeks ago."

To help, attend an upcoming fundraiser or donate to the GoFundMe page.

