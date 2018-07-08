Contact Us
Clarkstown PD Officer Promoted To Captain

Kathy Reakes
Lt. Jeff Wanamaker was recently promoted to Captain.
Lt. Jeff Wanamaker was recently promoted to Captain. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department/Facebook

Clarkstown Police Lt. Jeff Wanamaker was recently promoted to the rank of Captain by Chief Raymond McCullagh.

Wanamaker was officially promoted by the Town Board last week.

The department wished him well on Facebook saying the promotion was well-deserved.

Attending the ceremony included Wanamaker's father, retired Orangetown Police Chief Homer Wanamaker.

