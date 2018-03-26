Crane House In Hudson Valley Among 20 Sites Declared Historic By Cuomo

Middletown's Crane House made Gov. Andrew Cuomo's statewide list of 20 recommended historic sites.

The nominations reflect the striking diversity of New York's history and include a covert FBI radio transmission station, a landmark in aviation history now used as a community college, and a facility used in the transmission of electricity from Niagara Falls to Buffalo in the early 1900s.

Crane House is a Queen Anne-style home built in 1897 by the Crane family, which operated a prosperous dairy farm at the site into the 1930s.

"This administration is committed to helping communities preserve the storied history of this great state," Cuomo said.

State and National Registers listing can assist property owners in revitalizing buildings, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Among the other nominated sites are:

Haines Family Cemetery, Haines Falls in Greene County -- The central feature of this cemetery is an obelisk erected in 1884 in honor of Aaron Haines (1802-1883), which identifies the burial ground as the final resting place of members of his immediate and extended family, who were pioneers in 19th century Catskill tourism.

Pilgrim Furniture Factory in Kingston - - Constructed in 1946-48 after authorization from the federal government due to nation-wide material shortages, the modernist factory was the first to be built in the Kingston area after World War II.

Copeland Carriage Shop, Edinburg - -The remarkable survivor of a small-scale rural manufacturing building was likely built around 1830 for brothers Arad and Leonard Copeland.

Austerlitz Historic District, Austerlitz - -The district of 37 properties includes homes from the late 18th century to 1870, as well as a church, hotel, schoolhouse, blacksmith shop and two cemeteries, which generally reflect the architecture of southwestern New England, from whence Austerlitz families came.

Mitchel Field and Flight Line, Garden City -- Built between 1929 and 1935, the complex, now used as Nassau Community College, was one of the largest and most important American military aviation bases from World War I through the early Cold War and the scene of numerous historic and record setting flights.

Wading River Radio Station, Wading River - The summer house is significant in military history for its covert use as a FBI radio transmission station between 1942 and 1945, where radio operators impersonated German agents to collect valuable information and counterintelligence to confuse and mislead the Nazi government.

Once recommendations are approved by the state historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.

