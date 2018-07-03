Cuomo Surprises Sandra Lee With Birthday Dinner Close To Hudson Valley Home

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a night off to surprise longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee with a birthday dinner at one of their favorite Westchester eateries.

Page Six reported this week that Cuomo and Lee dined at La Crémaillère in Bedford for a “romantic birthday dinner,” where he “reserved a completely candle-lit private room.”

According to the report , before the two ordered their meals, the governor presented Lee with a card and antique Italian cameo set.

The dinner is reportedly just the beginning of the birthday celebrations, as the two are expected to continue the party in the Hamptons over the weekend.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.