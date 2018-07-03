Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: West Nile Virus Detected In Rockland Mosquitoes
lifestyle

Cuomo Surprises Sandra Lee With Birthday Dinner Close To Hudson Valley Home

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Sandra Lee was with Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Sandra Lee was with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Flickr Account

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took a night off to surprise longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee with a birthday dinner at one of their favorite Westchester eateries.

Page Six reported this week that Cuomo and Lee dined at La Crémaillère in Bedford for a “romantic birthday dinner,” where he “reserved a completely candle-lit private room.”

According to the report , before the two ordered their meals, the governor presented Lee with a card and antique Italian cameo set.

The dinner is reportedly just the beginning of the birthday celebrations, as the two are expected to continue the party in the Hamptons over the weekend.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.