Did You See Them? Navy Fighter Jets Fly Over Hudson River

Did you see them?

Five U.S. Navy Blue Angel jets zipped through the sky Thursday morning around 9 a.m. as part of a planned flyover before heading to LaGuardia Airport.

The Navy F/A-18 jets flew north over Westchester and Rockland counties, turning south.

The group is returning from performing an airshow in Annapolis, MD., on Wednesday to celebrate the Naval Academy graduations.

If you happened to snap a shot of the planes, all photos are welcome. Just send us an email .

