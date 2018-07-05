Contact Us
Dog That Ran Off During Fireworks Reunited With New City Owner

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Bones and his owner Nick in New City, reunited with the help of the Clarkstown Police Department.
Bones and his owner Nick in New City, reunited with the help of the Clarkstown Police Department. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Reunited, and it feels so good.

A dog that got spooked by the Fourth of July fireworks in New City and ran off has been reunited with his family after a little help from Clarkstown police officers and some Good Samaritans.

Bones is back home with his owner, Nick, in New City, who police said was “ecstatic” to get his dog back after he was found by a nearby resident, Allison, around Omni Park.

“Here’s a great story to start the weekend,” members of the Clarkstown Police Department posted on Facebook, with a photo of the reunion. “Here is the evidence that Nick and bones are reunited. Everyone is going to have a great weekend in that family.”

