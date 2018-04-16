Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: 35K Felons On Parole Now Can Vote Under Cuomo Executive Order
lifestyle Content Partnership

Don’t Suffer Through Another Spring Allergy Season

Daily Voice
Content Partner: Nyack Hospital
Thanks to these allergy tips from Nyack Hospital, you don't have to spend all spring sniffling.
Thanks to these allergy tips from Nyack Hospital, you don't have to spend all spring sniffling. Photo Credit: Nyack Hospital'

NYACK, N.Y. -- If you suffer from pollen, tree or other seasonal allergies, don't waste another minute suffering this spring.

“If you start sneezing in early spring, you’re most likely allergic to tree pollen,” said Dr. Ma. Lourdes de Asis, section chief of Allergy and Immunology at Nyack Hospital. “You should be taking medication from mid-March through June or July.”

Common over-the-counter allergy medications include antihistamines, decongestants, nose drops and eye drops, but it's important to know when to pass on certain remedies. For instance, de Asis recommends people with glaucoma, heart conditions, high blood pressure, prostate problems or thyroid problems avoid using decongestants due to higher risk of harmful side effects.

The Future of Immunotherapy

If these over-the-counter medications aren’t adequately controlling allergy symptoms, speaking with an allergist can help. “People who have allergies more than six months of the year, or whose asthma or chronic sinusitis is aggravated by allergies, should be evaluated and considered for immunotherapy,” said de Asis.

Once allergy testing determines which substance a person is allergic to, the allergist will give a series of injections -- known as immunotherapy. The shots allow the body to build up a tolerance that prevents allergens such as pollen from causing symptoms.

Another exciting new development in relief is an oral type of immunotherapy, in which small, measured doses of an allergen are placed under the tongue to boost tolerance and reduce symptoms. As a result, allergy sufferers are able to avoid symptoms, shot-free.

“Whether you should get a shot or take the daily tablets is a personal preference,"  said de Asis. "Your physician will weigh the pros and cons of each with you.”

Tips for Reducing Seasonal Allergy Symptoms

If you’re prone to seasonal allergies, here are some tips to reduce your sneezing, stuffy nose and watering eyes:

“The Northeast has a very high concentration of tree pollen in the spring,” said de Asis. “If you’re prone to severe seasonal allergies, talk to your doctor. With the very good treatment available, there’s no reason to suffer.”

For more information on how to beat allergies this spring, visit Nyack Hospital's website.

Daily Voice produced this article as part of a paid Content Partnership with our advertiser, Nyack Hospital

We are highly selective with our Content Partners, and only share stories that we believe are truly valuable to the communities we serve.

To learn more about Content Partnerships, click here.

Share this story

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.