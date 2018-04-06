Fed Up With Winter Weather, Upstate Police Department 'Arrests' Winter

An upstate police department fed up with snow and ice, and well, the cold weather decided to do something about it by arresting winter and Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog.

On Facebook, the Depew Police Department wrote a humorous post that was a good way to have a little fun to make it through another day of cold:

"Dear Winter: You are hereby placed under arrest. You have the right to remain silent and out of sight, but apparently not the ability. Any further snow you produce will be held against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney, but only if you turn in the groundhog that predicted six more weeks of winter. If you are willing to work with us, we are willing to look past your most recent transgressions over the course of this past week. The choice is yours."

The area, located in Erie County near Buffalo/Niagara Falls has experienced heavy wintry weather this month and high winds that caused power outages.

Sound familiar?

