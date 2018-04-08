Feeling Stressed? Highland Medical Explains Potential Health Hazards

Stress can cause more than just aggravation and mental discomfort. Chronic stress can take a toll on the heart and is shown to promote dangerous conditions such as high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and overeating. As Highland Medical celebrates Stress Awareness Month this April, they explain stress' effects and how to improve overall health.

“Stress can increase the levels of stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can increase blood pressure,” said Dr. Duane Bryan, cardiologist at Highland Medical, P.C., Advanced Cardiovascular Care, chief medical director of Nuclear Cardiology and co-director of Cardiac CT Angiography at Nyack Hospital. “It can also increase inflammation in the body, which leads to a buildup of plaque in the arteries.” For some people, dealing with severe chronic stress can be as harmful to the heart as tobacco smoking.

It may come as a surprise to some, but reducing stress can actually save lives. An American Heart Association study found that heart patients who underwent a cardiac rehabilitation program that included stress management were 50 percent less likely to have a heart attack, stroke, recurrent chest pains requiring hospitalization or even death in the following three years.

Ways to Lessen the Stress

"One of the biggest stress inducers for many people is work," said Bryan. “I tell my patients they have to learn how to say no at work. This is especially important for people who have other heart disease risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity or smoking.”

Family-related issues are another common contributor to chronic stress. “Sometimes removing yourself from a stressful situation at home or at work and taking some deep breaths helps,” said Bryan. “For ongoing marital problems and other long-lasting family issues, counseling can be helpful.”

Other tips for reducing stress:

Exercise. Find an activity you enjoy -- such as walking, swimming or biking -- to relieve stress.

Try yoga. Relaxation techniques such as yoga or t’ai chi can help reduce stress. Meditating is also a good stress reducer.

Get support. If you feel overwhelmed with family responsibilities, ask for help from your spouse, friends or relatives.

Spend time with others. Make time for friends. If you live alone, consider joining a support group. Research indicates people who encounter major life stresses can deal with them more easily if they can lean on friends or family for support.

Unfortunately, too many people wait until they’ve already had a heart attack before they recognize the stress in their lives. “People don’t realize how important stress is in contributing to cardiovascular disease -- we have to change that mindset," said Bryan. "It’s important to find time to relax and enjoy simple pleasures every day -- even if it’s only for five minutes. Take time to think about something that’s positive in your life.”

