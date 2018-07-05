Find Out Where Rockland Ranks Among State's Best Counties To Live

New rankings confirm what you probably already think.

The Hudson Valley is one of the best places to live in New York State.

Niche.com's 2018 Best Counties to Live in New York rankings weighed such factors as crime rates, housing trends, the quality of local schools, employment statistics and local amenities.

The No. 1-ranked county in the state is Tompkins, which includes Ithaca. It has a small population of just over 100,000, an A rating for public schools and a B- rating for crime and safety.

Westchester led Hudson Valley counties, checking in at No. 2 overall, led by A+ ratings for public schools and good for families.

Rockland placed seventh, Putnam eighth, Dutchess 13th, Orange County 15th and Ulster 21st.

To view the complete Niche rankings, click here.

