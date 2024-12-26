Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
lifestyle

Franklin Lakes Deli Mart Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Super Shop Deli Mart in Franklin Lakes sold a winning NJ Lottery ticket.
Super Shop Deli Mart in Franklin Lakes sold a winning NJ Lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Facebook

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — A Franklin Lakes convenience store and deli sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket for the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing.

The winner, who purchased the ticket from Deli Mart on Franklin Avenue, will be splitting the $450,134 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Dec. 23 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $225,067. The winning numbers were: 4 12 25 39 40 .

The XTRA number was: 04 .

The second winning ticket was sold in Ventnor.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.