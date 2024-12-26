Franklin Lakes Deli Mart Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. — A Franklin Lakes convenience store and deli sold a winning New Jersey Lottery ticket for the Saturday, Dec. 23 drawing.

The winner, who purchased the ticket from Deli Mart on Franklin Avenue, will be splitting the $450,134 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Dec. 23 drawing.

Each ticket is worth $225,067. The winning numbers were: 4 12 25 39 40 .

The XTRA number was: 04 .

The second winning ticket was sold in Ventnor.

